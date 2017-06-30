Kendall And Kylie Jenner Pull Shirts Following Rock Star Backlash

The pricey shirts co-opted classic shirts from artists like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, late rap star Notorious B.I.G. and more and were being sold for $125 each, according to Radio.com.

The sisters pulled the shirts, after the met with backlash from the likes of Sharon Osbourne who tweeted "Girls, you haven't earner the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know... lip gloss," along with a photo of a shirt superimposing one of the sister's faces over Ozzy's.

Kendall took to social media to apology soon after the line was pulled from their online store. She wrote "These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists.

"We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway. The tee shirts have been pulled from retrial and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry."