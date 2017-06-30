Kurt Cobain's Never-Before-Seen Paintings Goes On Display

Cobain's lifelong connection to Seattle made the fair an obvious place to show the works, said UTA fine arts director Joshua Roth. 'He was born near there, he passed away there, and he created the soundtrack for a counterculture there," he told The New York Times.

He added that UTA plans to 'create a touring exhibition that really tells the story of who Kurt was through artworks, personal artifacts and memorabilia, sort of like what the Rolling Stones did in London." Read more here.