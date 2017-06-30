Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Favorite Metal Albums Of All Time

Osbourne says Appetite for Destruction is "one of the greatest debut albums of all time." He also asserts, "There's not a weak song in the bunch. I never get tired of hearing it."

On Led Zeppelin IV, Osbourne says that Zeppelin has been a longtime favorite for him, explaining, "All of their studio albums are classics but this is one of my all-time favorites."

Regarding AC/DC, Ozzy says, "I love Brian Johnson but to me my good friend, the late Bon Scott, was the best singer AC/DC ever had. This album was like an addiction to me." See the full list here.