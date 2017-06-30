The Doors Complete Singles Collection Coming This Fall

Limited to 10,000 copies worldwide, the box set features 20 replica 7-inch vinyl 45s backed with the original B-sides. A 2 CD set includes all 20 U.S. singles with their corresponding B-sides plus four mono radio versions, while a 2 CD/Blu-ray edition adds the 1973 compilation, "The Best Of The Doors", in high-resolution Quadraphonic mix on Blu-ray Audio for the first time.

"The Singles" delivers music from all six of the group's studio albums - from their 1967 self-titled debut to 1971's "L.A. Woman" - including classics like "People Are Strange," "Love Her Madly" and "Riders On The Storm."

Also included on the CD versions are four mono radio versions of some of the band's biggest hits, such as "Hello, I Love You" and "Touch Me," which have never been made available anywhere after being sent to radio around their original release.

The B-sides - many of which are making their CD debut - include tracks like "Who Scared You," which appeared in March 1969 as the flipside to "Wishful Sinful," and a cover of Willie Dixon's "(You Need Meat) Don't Go No Further," which was paired with the 1971 smash "Love Her Madly." Read more here.