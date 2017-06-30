The Winery Dogs Release 'Elevate (Live)' Video

The new package is set to be released in various formats and will include live footage that was captured during the supergroup's May 26, 2016 concert at Teatro Cariola in Santiago, Chile.

In addition to the live footage, the release will include the "Dog Years" EP which will feature previously unreleased studio tracks from the band that features Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy.

The standard addition will include the concert footage and the band's eight music videos on a blu-ray disc and a CD featuring the EP tracks. The deluxe edition will feature five discs including the standard version's material and a DVD, plus two CDs of live recordings. Watch the new video here.