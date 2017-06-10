The new package will include the original studio album, along with six bonus tracks, include two that have previously been unreleased. We were sent the following details: When the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Humble Pie, Dusty Springfield, George Jones & Johnny Paycheck, Bob Dylan, the Bee Gees and countless other artists cover your songs, you must be on to something.

Arthur Alexander was a songwriter and song stylist whose first records in the early 1960s - such as "Anna (Go to Him)" and "You Better Move On" - were some of the earliest hits recorded at Rick Hall's Fame Studios and to feature the famed Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section. After a short break at the end of the decade, Alexander released the second of only three albums that he made in his lifetime - a self-titled "comeback" album in 1972. - here.

