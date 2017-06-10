Eighteen Visions Return With New Album and First Show In 10 Years (Week in Review)

They kicked things off with the release of the new "Live Again" video, which was directed by Michael R. Garcia. Watch it here. Guitarist Keith Barney tells Loudwire that the song was originally meant as a tribute for their late bandmate Mick Morris.

"We knew we wanted to do something for him on the record, so yeah, it was a really important song for us to do. I think musically, the lyrics were written for that song afterwards. Musically that song just had a nice, had the right vibe to be the bed for that music, and the end of that song has that just straight f-king breakdown at the end and it just kind of wraps the whole thing up nicely."

Fan shot footage from the band's comeback show at the Observatory in Santa Ana, Ca can been seen - here.