Quiet Riot Set Release For New Album Featuring James Durbin (Week in Review)

The veteran band had originally recorded the effort with departed frontman Seann Nicols (Adler's Appetite) and planed an April release date but then decided to rerecord the album with former American Idol star James Durbin, who was recruited to replace Nicols.

Frankie Banali had the following comments, "The recordings for the new 'Road Rage' record have been an incredible musical journey in the storied history of Quiet Riot. I asked vocalist James Durbin to fill the very large shoes of the late great Kevin DuBrow because I knew he could. While no one can ever replace Kevin DuBrow, he has the same spirit and drive that Kevin had." Read more - here.