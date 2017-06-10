Scott Stapp Leads Make America Rock Again Tour Lineup (Week in Review)

The tour will be kicking off with Drowning Pool and Trapt in Sturgis on August 4th and will conclude on August 8th in Lynchburg, VA at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest.

Scott Stapp had the following to say, "I'm excited to headline Make America Rock Again! We've got a great line-up that I'm looking forward to touring with. It's going to be a great summer of rock and roll for the bands and the fans." Read more and see the dates - here.