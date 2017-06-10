The Winery Dogs Announce New 'Dog Years' Package (Week in Review)

The new package will be highlighted by live performance footage of 17 song performances from a concert at Teatro Cariola in Santiago, Chile on May 27th, 2016.

The release will also include eight music videos as well as the "Dog Years" EP that features five previously unreleased studio tracks. A preorder for the deluxe edition has been launched here.

The deluxe version will include blu-ray and DVD discs of the live show and videos, as well as a CD featuring the new EP and a double disc live album on CD. See the tracklisting - here.