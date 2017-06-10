Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Video From Iron Maiden Tour Kick Off Goes Online (Week in Review)

.
Iron Maiden

Video From Iron Maiden Tour Kick Off Goes Online was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden kicked off the North American leg of their 2017 Book Of Souls tour in Bristow, VA on Saturday night (June 3rd), and video from opening night has surfaced online.

The band delivered the same 15-song setlist at the city's Jiffy Lube Live as they performed on the recent UK and European leg, starting with 2015's "If Eternity Should Fail" and featuring several classic tracks from throughout their career.

Swedish rockers Ghost are on board for the 7-week North American run, which will wrap up at New York City's Barclays Arena on July 21.

In sync with the tour, Iron Maiden are releasing the final round of vinyl reissues featuring twelve albums from their catalogue on heavyweight 180g black vinyl. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Iron Maiden Music, DVDs, Books and more

Iron Maiden T-shirts and Posters

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Video From Iron Maiden Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Iron Maiden Have Epic Plans For American Tour

Iron Maiden Didn't Know If They Had A Future

Iron Maiden Vow To Finish UK Tour Despite Terrorist Attack

Iron Maiden Address 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Controversy

Iron Maiden Release Promo Video For Vinyl Reissues

Iron Maiden Star Highlights Lineup For Monsters Of Rock Cruise

Video From Iron Maiden Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Kick Off With Online Stream Of Intro Video

Iron Maiden Singer Upset With Loss Of Vital Venues For Bands


More Stories for Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Begin Work On New Music- Journey's Neal Schon In Online Feud With Other Member- Nine Inch Nails To Release 'Top-Secret' EPs- Stone Sour Stream New Song- more

Avenged Sevenfold Surprise Fans With New Song- Alice Cooper Streaming New Song 'Paranoiac Personality'- The Killers Preview New Song As Release Rumor Surfaces- more

Phil Collins Hospitalized For Head Injury- Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans- Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Appeal- Mutemath Streaming New Song- more

Page Too:
Miley Cyrus Releases New Song Called 'Inspired'- David Guetta and Justin Bieber Release '2U' Video- Lorde Streams New Song 'Sober' From 'Melodrama' Album- more

Katy Perry Reignites Feud With Taylor Swift- Harry Styles Adds 56 Dates To World Tour- Keith Urban Dominates At The CMT Music Awards- Fifth Harmony 'Down' Video- more

Ariana Grande Releases Cover Song To Benefit Bombing Victims- Kodak Black Previews New Music Following Jail Release- Rae Sremmurd TV Special To Air This Week- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Avenged Sevenfold Surprise Fans With New Song

Alice Cooper Streaming New Song 'Paranoiac Personality'

The Killers Preview New Song As Release Rumor Surfaces

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Keidis Remembers Chris Cornell

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Rock Tonight Show

Paramore's Hayley Williams Shares Thoughts On 'After Laughter'

Royal Blood's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

Radiohead's Thom Yorke Was Terrified Making Film Score

Phil Collins Hospitalized For Head Injury

Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans

Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Verdict Appeal

Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit

Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Hit Parade'

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Don't Need You' Live Video

Joseph Arthur Announces Redemption's Son Anniversary Tour

Enter Shikari Release Animated 'Supercharge' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Miley Cyrus Releases New Song Called 'Inspired'

David Guetta and Justin Bieber Release '2U' Video

Lorde Streams New Song 'Sober' From 'Melodrama' Album

Gorillaz Release Trippy 'Sleeping Powder' Video

Vic Mensa Releases New 4-Track Capsule 'The Manuscript'

Bryson Tiller Helps Restore Hometown Basketball Courts

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha

Old Dominion Announce New Album 'Happy Endings'

Fatal Oakland 'Ghost Ship' Fire Leads To Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

Kendrick Lamar Faced Backlash For Sister's Graduation Gift

Coldplay's Chris Martin's Shares His Current Playlist

Selena Gomez Loves Video Of 4-Year-Old Singing 'Bad Liar'

Brad Paisley Does Surprise High School Graduation Performance

Rihanna Releases Clip From Malawi Humanitarian Trip

Chance the Rapper and New Edition to Receive BET Awards Honors

Pharrell Sings 'Happy' To 8-Year-Old Leukemia Patient

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.