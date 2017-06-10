Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Accept Announce New Album And Special Festival Performance (Week in Review)

.
Accept

Accept Announce New Album And Special Festival Performance was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Accept have announced that they will releasing their new album, entitled "The Rise Of Chaos", on August 4th and will also be making a very special appearance at this year's Wacken Open Air music festival.

Wolf Hoffmann had these comments about the new record, "The Rise Of Chaos is something I have been thinking about often. Wherever we go - there is some hidden as well as some visible destruction and it kind of changes the world we know.

"What was there today - can be gone tomorrow and it's somehow irritating, because it happens on so many levels and no one knows what comes next. The cover portrays our last stage set-up - but now clearly "destroyed" - like after a catastrophe." Read more - here.

