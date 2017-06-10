Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Guns N' Roses Begin Work On New Music (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Begin Work On New Music was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus says that the band is in the early stages of working on new material but also cautions that they have yet to enter the studio to formally record any tracks for a new album.

"We haven't started recording anything," Fortus tells The Stage Left podcast. "I mean, when I say that, as far as in the studio, doing an album. We've been recording a lot of stuff, just ideas, sort of assembling ideas, but not going into a studio and actually tracking a new record."

The reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan have revived Guns N' Roses stature with the Not In This Lifetime tour, which began in spring 2016 and recently resumed with the start of a European leg before 80,000 fans at Slane Castle in Ireland.

With North and South American dates scheduled into late November, Fortus was asked if he thought they'd have time to hit the studio at some point.

"Yeah, I do," he says. "It's sort of too good not to happen at this point - that's how I feel about it. This band is really a force right now, and I definitely hope that we do, and I think we're all sort of counting on it, and we're also planning on it.

"The genius of Axl is his ability to assemble songs from different parts and make them feel cohesive as a song. And I've never seen anybody able to do that in the same way." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

