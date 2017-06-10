Marty Friedman Reveals Special Guests For New Album (Week in Review)

Friedman is backed on the new record by drummers Anup Sastry and Gregg Bissonette, and bassist Kiyoshi. Marty also called on Jinxx of Black Veil Brides and Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven, and Jorgen Munkeby of Shining to make guest appearances.

Marty had this to say: "Jinxx from Black Veil Brides and I wanted to do something that would shock his fans and my fans. I arranged a monster of a tune called 'Sorrow & Madness' based on a melody that Jinxx wrote on the violin. I took his sweet melody and added so many twists and turns that it became a mammoth of Martyisms in tandem with a large side of Jinxx that has yet to be heard by his fans. We are both very proud of what happened."