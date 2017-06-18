Cornell's death was officially ruled a suicide and the singer's widow believes that an anti-anxiety drug, which has a rare side effect of suicidal thoughts, played a part in his death.

Sheehan was asked about his reaction to Cornell's death during an interview with Metal Wani and he responded, "I was quite angry about it, 'cause I do believe, and this is just one man's opinion, based on what I've seen in media… I believe his wife bringing this up that the pharmaceutical situation in the world is so dreadful and so many people are dying because they mistakenly take two, or they forget they took one and they take another one, or they forget to take it and they go into withdrawals." Read more - here.