Deer Tick Announce Two Different Albums (Week in Review)
Deer Tick Announce Two Different Albums was a Top 10 story on Monday: Deer Tick will be showing different sides of their musical personality with the release of two separate albums, "Deer Tick Vol. 1" and "Vol. 2" on September 15th. The band recorded the new efforts at the Ardent Studios in Memphis, TN with Vol. 1 exploring their folkish and roots rock side and Vol. 2 delving into their punk-inspired garage side. The group is offering fans a taste of the upcoming albums with the release of two tracks. The song Vol. 1 track "Sea Of Clouds" can be streamed here and the Vol. 2 song "It's A Whale" is available - here.
