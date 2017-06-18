Raspberries Historic Reunion Being Released As Double Album (Week in Review)

The album recordings were captured during the opening night of the House Of Blues in the band's hometown of Cleveland on November 26, 2004 and was the kicked off to the iconic group's reunion tour the next year. A special Edition 3-LP vinyl set will be released later in the year.

The new 2-CD package will include notes from filmmaker and former rock critic Cameron Crowe, pop music author James Rosen, and longtime Raspberries aficionados Bernie Hogya and Ken Sharp. Read more - here.