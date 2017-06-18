Alter Bridge Announce Special Shows With Full Orchestra (Week in Review)

The shows will be taking place on October 2nd and 3rd at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, which also mark the very first time that the U.S. will playing the legendary venue.

The band will be joined for the special shows by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra, which is based out of London and is conducted by Simon Dobson According to the announcement, the show will include performances of songs that the band has never played live. - here.