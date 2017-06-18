|
Nickelback Release 'Song On Fire' Video (Week in Review)
.
Nickelback Release 'Song On Fire' Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Nickelback have released a new music video for their track "Song On Fire". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Feed The Machine," which will be released on June 16th. Frontman Chad Kroeger had this to say about the song, "As we were working on this song, a very personal one for me, we all instantly connected to it on different levels through our own experiences. "Everyone has a need to love or be loved and we've all been hurt or felt loss. It's about your heart yearning for something that your rational mind knows is impossible to hold on to. There is a universally, haunting finality to losing love and we found 'our protagonist' (in this song) trying to reclaim it; but not knowing where to begin or that it might ultimately be in vain." - here.
