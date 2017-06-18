Ozzfest Announcement Teased By Ozzy Osbourne (Week in Review)

Ozzy revealed recently that longtime lead guitarist Zakk Wylde would be reuniting with him for his live appearance this year. Last Friday, Ozzy shared a photo on his Facebook page with the caption "Hey Zakk, should we do an #Ozzfest this year?".

That post was followed by an event listing on the Ozzfest Facebook page declaring that the "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest 2017 Announcement" will be happening on July 10.

From those clues it appears that the upcoming event will not be the traditional tour but will be similar to last year's stand alone festival at San Manuel Amphitheater and Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, California which featured Ozzfest on one day and Slipknot's Knotfest on the second. - here.