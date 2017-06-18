Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face (Week in Review)

.
Beatles

Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder reveals in a new interview that he was once accidently punched in the face by Beatles legend Paul McCartney while the two were in a bar in Seattle.

Vedder was interviewed on SiriusXM's new Beatles channel and recalled the incident where McCartney punched him in the face by accident while he telling a story of hitting someone.

The radio network shared a clip from the interview with a photo of Vedder and the quote "I was fortunate enough to be with Paul McCartney in the corner of a hotel bar."

Then came the fateful punch as Vedder explains (via Radio.com), "Paul McCartney just hit me in the face, and it hurt. I think I remember tasting a bit of blood."

"He apologized, quickly" Vedder revealed in laughing manner. "And I remember it hurt for a few days. And, I remember when it went away, when the pain finally subsided and the swelling went down, I kind missed it." Watch the clip - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Beatles Music, DVDs, Books and more

Beatles T-shirts and Posters

More Beatles News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face

Beatles Almost Top The Charts With Sgt Pepper Reissue

Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Greatest Album Of All Time Says Little Steven

Paul McCartney Reveals Misunderstanding The Inspired Sgt Pepper

New Mix Of Beatles Sgt. Pepper's More Precise Says Martin

Beatles White Album To Get Deluxe Anniversary Reissue

Beatles Stream Very First Take Of 'Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds'

Beatles 'Sgt Pepper' Documentary Coming To TV

Grateful Dead And Beatles Had Biggest Record Store Day Hits

Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper's' Gets Star Wars Makeover Album


More Stories for Beatles

Beatles Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic As Special Tribute- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark- Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor- FFDP- more

Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It- Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour- Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'- more

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Page Too:
Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online- Coldplay Release New Song- Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73- more

Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide- Demi Lovato Guests On Jax Jones' New Single 'Instruction'- Lil Wayne Continues Feud With Birdman- Lorde Performs New Song On TV- more

Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Video Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory- Shania Twain Streaming New Single 'Life's About to Get Good'- Kendrick Lamar's 'DNA' Remixed- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It

Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour

Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'

Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman

Queens Of The Stone Age Release New Song 'The Way You Used To Do'

Bob Dylan Nobel Prize Speech Sparks Controversy

Arcade Fire Tease New Track With 'Ritalin Cereal' Commercial

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Yoko Ono Gets Songwriting Credit For John Lennon's 'Imagine'

Neil Young Pulls The Plug Bridge School Benefit After 30 Years

Overkill And Crowbar Lead Metal Alliance Tour Lineup

Chuck Berry's 'Darlin' Video A Nostalgic Father's Day Tribute

Metallica Release 'Atlas, Rise' Live Video

Dave Grohl Reaches Out To Husband Of Fan Who Died Of Cancer

U2's The Edge Les Paul Spirit Award Ceremony Goes Online

Singled Out: Terry Ilous' Whole Lotta Love

• more

Page Too News Stories
Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online

Coldplay Release New Song 'All I Can Think About Is You'

Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73

Lorde Reveals Writer In The Dark's Painful Inspiration

Tim McGraw And Midland Cover Alabama's 'Dixieland Delight'

Manchester Orchestra Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Diplo Once Again Shrugs off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking

Miley Cyrus Goes Undercover As A Street Performer

Scotty McCreery Jams With Fan Suffering Incurable Disease

Jaden Smith Dusts Off Infamous White Batman Suit For 'Batman' Video

Freddie Gibbs Reignites Feud With Jeezy

Ariana Grande To Receive Honorary Manchester Citizenship

DJ Khaled Wants To Collaborate With Eminem

Danny Elfman Composing 'Justice League' Score

Chance the Rapper Backs $2 Million Initiative for Chicago Youth

French Montana Reveals Inspiration For 'Unforgettable' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.