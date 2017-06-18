Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face (Week in Review)

Vedder was interviewed on SiriusXM's new Beatles channel and recalled the incident where McCartney punched him in the face by accident while he telling a story of hitting someone.

The radio network shared a clip from the interview with a photo of Vedder and the quote "I was fortunate enough to be with Paul McCartney in the corner of a hotel bar."

Then came the fateful punch as Vedder explains (via Radio.com), "Paul McCartney just hit me in the face, and it hurt. I think I remember tasting a bit of blood."

"He apologized, quickly" Vedder revealed in laughing manner. "And I remember it hurt for a few days. And, I remember when it went away, when the pain finally subsided and the swelling went down, I kind missed it." Watch the clip - here.