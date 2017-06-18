Quiet Riot Stream First Single Featuring James Durbin (Week in Review)

The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Road Rage", which will be released on August 4th featuring the newly recorded vocal tracks from Durbin.

Band leader Frankie Banali had the following comments about the new track, "Quiet Riot has always recorded songs that have a link with the Quiet Riot 'sound' and at the same time always musically moving forward.

"'Freak Flag' is such a song with a strong connection to our iconic sound from the past, which I think our longtime fans will appreciate and newer fans will embrace."

Durbin added: "'Freak Flag' is a concept I've been holding on to for a few years. It's all about being you no matter what life has labeled you with. We're all broken and searching for acceptance, but there's a beauty in that search and it's something that should be celebrated." Stream the song - here.