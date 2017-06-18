The Killers Debut New Song 'Run For Cover' Live (Week in Review)

During a show on Saturday (June 10) in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the band debuted "Run For Cover." Frontman Brandon Flowers revealed last year that the song was intended for Day & Age, but had a chance of making it on the new record.

'It's eight-years-old," he said. 'It started with Stuart Price and it still sort of has his stamp on it - but we're funneling it back through the band eight years later with a different producer.

'I never got the lyrics right and I think I'm gonna get it right this time. 'Run For Cover' looks like it's got a good shot [of being on the album]." Check out "Run For Cover" - here.