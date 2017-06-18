Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic As Special Tribute (Week in Review)

Rose's dog passed away earlier in the day ahead of the band's June 7th concert at the Letzigrund Stadion in Zurich, Switzerland. Axl told the crowd, "When we play this song, nobody really knows that I... when I'm singing this song, I actually, in my head, I see this little dog of ours with me on stage, 'cause she's always so f*** happy.

"Before we came to the show today, she passed away. So we'll dedicate this to her. Kind of the whole show for me in mind has been for Rosie." Watch video of the performance - here.