Marty Friedman Announces North American Tour (Week in Review)

The trek will feature support from Scale the Summit The Fine Constant and is scheduled to kick off on August 2nd in Philadelphia at The Foundry at the Fillmore and will conclude on the 28th at Brick By Brick in San Diego, CA.

Friedman will be releasing the new studio effort, entitled "Wall Of Sound", on August 4th and had the following to say about the supporting tour, "We're coming to you direct from Tokyo, to make you smile or make you cry, or even drag you up on stage with us. What's for sure is that we will definitely get your blood pumping." Read more - here.