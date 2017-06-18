Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) He is now Sir. Lars Ulrich after the Metallica drummer was recently knighted in his native Denmark. According to Ekstra Bladet, Ulrich received the Knight's Cross of the Order of Dannebrog from Margrethe II, the Queen of Denmark, on May 26.

The white enameled silver cross, edged in red, with a crown and the monogram of the reigning monarch carries the inscription "God and King." Instituted by Christian V in 1671, The Order of Dannebrog is an Order of Denmark originally designated for members of noble or royal rank.

Revised in 1808 and 1951, the Order is given to Danish citizens who have merited the special decoration for meritorious civil or military service, for a particular contribution to the arts, sciences or business life. or for those working for Danish interests. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

