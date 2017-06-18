Queen And Adam Lambert Heading Down Under For Tour (Week in Review)

The 2018 tour "will look entirely different to the show we took around before," says drummer Roger Taylor. "Production has really changed a lot, the things you can do now, you have a much broader palette, the technology has really come along. But we don't use it all. We don't play to click track. It's 100% live. We're planning on doing stuff we either haven't done before or haven't done for a long time. We started as an albums band, that's what we were. The fact that we had hits was just a byproduct."

"The general public knows the hits, so you've got to cater for that," adds guitarist Brian May, "but we can chuck in a few things that people really don't expect. We'll do quite a bit more of that this time around. There are so many dimensions to Adam, which of course fits with our music. He can get down and do the rock stuff really dirty, and you have all those dimensions, and we can explore that even more." - here.