Queen And Adam Lambert Heading Down Under For Tour (Week in Review)
Queen And Adam Lambert Heading Down Under For Tour was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert have announced dates for a spring 2018 tour of Australia and New Zealand. The six-city run -, which opens in Auckland on February 17 - will showcase a new stage production and a set list which the band hints will provide some surprises since their last visit to the region in 2014. The 2018 tour "will look entirely different to the show we took around before," says drummer Roger Taylor. "Production has really changed a lot, the things you can do now, you have a much broader palette, the technology has really come along. But we don't use it all. We don't play to click track. It's 100% live. We're planning on doing stuff we either haven't done before or haven't done for a long time. We started as an albums band, that's what we were. The fact that we had hits was just a byproduct." "The general public knows the hits, so you've got to cater for that," adds guitarist Brian May, "but we can chuck in a few things that people really don't expect. We'll do quite a bit more of that this time around. There are so many dimensions to Adam, which of course fits with our music. He can get down and do the rock stuff really dirty, and you have all those dimensions, and we can explore that even more." - here.
