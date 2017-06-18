|
Def Leppard Won't Make Hard Rock Focused Album Again (Week in Review)
.
Def Leppard Won't Make Hard Rock Focused Album Again was a Top 10 story on Thursday: Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell said in a recent interview that the band may make new "rock focused" tracks like those found on their 1981 "High 'N' Dry" but an album of hard rock is "never gonna happen." Campbell, who rose to fame as the lead guitarist for the original Dio band, made the comments while speaking with the White Line Fever. He told the program, "I think when Def Leppard started, you know, the first record, 'On Through The Night', it was a very, very interesting debut. But it was the second record that really started to bring notoriety to the band. That was 'High 'N' Dry' and it was very in the mold of AC/DC, who the band had toured with at the time. "I think a lot of hardcore, longtime Def Leppard fans long for that sort of thing again but I've got to tell you, that's never gonna happen. We're never going to make an album that's solely like that. There's too much diversity within Def Leppard now, there's too many miles under the wheels, too many different genres have been sampled. "The band couldn't really go back to making an album just like that. We can do tracks like that by all means but there'll never be an album that's so rock focused as that." - here.
