HIM Announce North American Farewell Tour Dates (Week in Review)
HIM Announce North American Farewell Tour Dates was a Top 10 story on Thursday: North American fans will have opportunity to say goodbye the HIM this fall when the Finish band launch the U.S. and Canadian leg of their Bang & Whimper farewell tour. The veteran band has decided to retire after 26 years and will be closing out their career with the final trek that will be kicking off on October 24th in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren and finishing on November 17th in New York city at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Frontman Ville Valo had this to say, "After quarter of a century of Love and Metal intertwined we sincerely feel HIM has run its unnatural course and adieus must be said in order to make way for sights, scents and sounds yet unexplored. We completed the pattern, solved the puzzle and turned the key. Thank you." Read more - here.
