Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour (Week in Review)
Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Alice Cooper has announced that he will reunite with his original band members Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith and Michael Bruce during a series of shows on a newly-announced UK tour this fall. Following a 2015 reunion performance at a Dallas, TX record store and a recent live appearance in Nashville, TN last month, the surviving members will regroup to deliver mini-sets during Cooper's five-show UK run in November alongside his regular touring lineup. The shows - which include openers The Mission and The Tubes - will begin at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 11, and include stops in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London. The dates will follow the recording studio reunion by the four original members on Cooper's forthcoming album, "Paranormal", where they appear on two new tracks: "Genuine American Girl" and "You And All Of Your Friends." "When the original band broke up in 1975, there was no bad blood," explains Cooper. "There were no lawsuits - we had just burned out the creative process. We had gone to high school together and had recorded something like five platinum albums in a row. We were never out of sight of each other for 10 years. Everybody just went their own way. Neal, Dennis and I always stayed in touch. Mike disappeared for a while and Glen Buxton passed away in 1997, which was a big blow. "But last year," he adds, "Neal called me up and said, 'I have a couple of songs.' I said, 'Great. Bring 'em over.' Then he said Mike was stopping by, so I had them come to my house and we just worked on a few things for a week. Then Dennis called up and said, 'I got a couple songs.' So, I thought, 'Hey, let's do this!' When you listen to record, it just fits right in." See the dates - here.
