Rex Brown Intentionally Avoided Pantera Sound On Solo Album (Week in Review)

Brown was interviewed by Sticks For Stones about the new record and he told them, "there's not one track on here that sounds like f***ing Pantera - not one - and I made that intentional. I've already done that, man. Why go and beat a dead horse? Pantera has been over for a long time. Fifteen years. There'll never be another one.

"There'll never be another Pantera record, so people are just gonna have to f***ing lump it or leave it. This is my interpretation of what I wanna do; a sonically infused f***ing rock and roll record." - here.