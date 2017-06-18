Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rex Brown Intentionally Avoided Pantera Sound On Solo Album (Week in Review)

.
Rex Brown

Rex Brown Intentionally Avoided Pantera Sound On Solo Album was a Top 10 story on Thursday: Former Pantera bassist Rex Brown is preparing to release his debut solo album "Smoke On This" on July 28th but he cautions fans in a new interview not to expect the music to sound like the band that made him famous.

Brown was interviewed by Sticks For Stones about the new record and he told them, "there's not one track on here that sounds like f***ing Pantera - not one - and I made that intentional. I've already done that, man. Why go and beat a dead horse? Pantera has been over for a long time. Fifteen years. There'll never be another one.

"There'll never be another Pantera record, so people are just gonna have to f***ing lump it or leave it. This is my interpretation of what I wanna do; a sonically infused f***ing rock and roll record." - here.

