Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman (Week in Review)
Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman was a Top 10 story on Friday: Allman Brothers Band star Derek Trucks revealed that a visit with Gregg Allman three weeks before his death made him realize that the band leader was losing his battle with cancer. Up until then Trucks held on to the belief that Allman would beat the disease that ultimately claimed his life last month. Derek tells Rolling Stone (via UCR) "I think, until that day, that was how I felt about it all along," Trucks reflected on the last visit. I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I know he's going through some stuff, but s-, he'll be fine. That dude is invincible.' Then you realize that there's some things you can't just walk through." Trucks also discussed the last time he performed with Allman, which was during a Tedeschi Trucks Band show in Charlotte, NC last summer where Gregg jammed the song "One Way Out" with Derek and his solo bandmates. "It was right towards the end. I didn't fully know it at the time, but he was very sick. He really went past the point of when he could physically do it. But I think he loved being out there and doing it. He wasn't in his best place physically. But the fact that he came out - you could feel this wave from the audience, just seeing him there. It makes you realize how f***ing important that guy was to so many people." - here.
