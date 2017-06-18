Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour (Week in Review)

Just days ago, McVie and fellow Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham released their self-titled duets album, a record that also features Mick Fleetwood and John McVie.

Stevie Nicks, who is set to begin a series of solo dates, recently told Rolling Stone that she will return to the Fleetwood Mac fold at the end of 2017. "I will be back with them at the end of the year for, I think, another tour. I just needed my two years off. Until then, I wish them the best in whatever they do." Read more - here.