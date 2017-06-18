|
Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It (Week in Review)
.
Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It was a Top 10 story on Friday: Talk of Journey reuniting with former singer Steve Perry hit a fevered pitch this past spring when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame but fans hoping that a big pay day would motivate such a reunion are out of luck. Guitarist Neal Schon has expressed in numerous interviews that he remains open to working with Steve Perry again in some capacity and appeared genuinely moved by reconnecting with Perry on a personal level at the Rock Hall induction, but the guitarist doesn't believe that a reunion would prove financially more successful than the current lineup of the group. Many bands reunite their classic lineups for financial reasons but Journey is currently enjoying some of the biggest success of their long career touring arenas with Arnel Pineda as their frontman. Schon recently told Atlantic City Weekly, "You know what people don't understand is that we couldn't even possibly be doing better right now even if he (Perry) was with us. It's taken a lot of hard work to build it back up, but you know what, we're here again. We're sitting there. And management is the first one to tell me it couldn't possibly be bigger." - here.
Guitarist Neal Schon has expressed in numerous interviews that he remains open to working with Steve Perry again in some capacity and appeared genuinely moved by reconnecting with Perry on a personal level at the Rock Hall induction, but the guitarist doesn't believe that a reunion would prove financially more successful than the current lineup of the group.
Many bands reunite their classic lineups for financial reasons but Journey is currently enjoying some of the biggest success of their long career touring arenas with Arnel Pineda as their frontman.
Schon recently told Atlantic City Weekly, "You know what people don't understand is that we couldn't even possibly be doing better right now even if he (Perry) was with us. It's taken a lot of hard work to build it back up, but you know what, we're here again. We're sitting there. And management is the first one to tell me it couldn't possibly be bigger." - here.
• Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour
• Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'
• Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman
• Queens Of The Stone Age Release New Song 'The Way You Used To Do'
• Bob Dylan Nobel Prize Speech Sparks Controversy
• Arcade Fire Tease New Track With 'Ritalin Cereal' Commercial
• David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
• Yoko Ono Gets Songwriting Credit For John Lennon's 'Imagine'
• Neil Young Pulls The Plug Bridge School Benefit After 30 Years
• Overkill And Crowbar Lead Metal Alliance Tour Lineup
• Chuck Berry's 'Darlin' Video A Nostalgic Father's Day Tribute
• Metallica Release 'Atlas, Rise' Live Video
• Dave Grohl Reaches Out To Husband Of Fan Who Died Of Cancer
• U2's The Edge Les Paul Spirit Award Ceremony Goes Online
• Singled Out: Terry Ilous' Whole Lotta Love
• Coldplay Release New Song 'All I Can Think About Is You'
• Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73
• Lorde Reveals Writer In The Dark's Painful Inspiration
• Tim McGraw And Midland Cover Alabama's 'Dixieland Delight'
• Manchester Orchestra Announce U.S. Fall Tour
• Diplo Once Again Shrugs off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking
• Miley Cyrus Goes Undercover As A Street Performer
• Scotty McCreery Jams With Fan Suffering Incurable Disease
• Jaden Smith Dusts Off Infamous White Batman Suit For 'Batman' Video
• Freddie Gibbs Reignites Feud With Jeezy
• Ariana Grande To Receive Honorary Manchester Citizenship
• DJ Khaled Wants To Collaborate With Eminem
• Danny Elfman Composing 'Justice League' Score
• Chance the Rapper Backs $2 Million Initiative for Chicago Youth
• French Montana Reveals Inspiration For 'Unforgettable' Video
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.