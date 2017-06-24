|
Bob Seger Adds Classic Albums to Streaming Services (Week in Review)
.
Bob Seger Adds Classic Albums to Streaming Services was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Rock icon Bob Seger has made the majority of his catalog available to streaming services after years as one of the last major artist holdouts to the format. The Detroit rocker has released thirteen albums - including three greatest hits sets - to streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Napster and Slacker Radio. Ten of Seger's albums are also available via digital download for the first time, including his 1969 debut, "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man", 1975's "Beautiful Loser", 1976's "Night Moves" and "Live Bullet", 1978's "Stranger In Town", 1980's "Against The Wind", 1986's "Like A Rock", 1991's "The Fire Inside", and his 1994 US Diamond-selling (10 million copies) "Greatest Hits" package and it's 2003 companion, "Greatest Hits 2." Also issued to streaming services are 1981's live set, "Nine Tonight", 1982's "The Distance" and 2011's "Ultimate Hits" - all previously available for download. Seger has been looking forward to making his music available to stream and download for years, and he explained to Rolling Stone in 2014 what the holdup was in getting the situation resolved. "It's an ongoing issue with my manager and Capitol Records," he said "They agreed to something many years ago about new media and they don't want to live up to it. Until that's resolved, we let very little out ... It does [frustrate me]. I wish people could get any song at any time." There appears to be more work ahead, as several albums from Seger's extensive catalog remain unavailable. Read more - here.
There appears to be more work ahead, as several albums from Seger's extensive catalog remain unavailable. Read more - here.
