Cradle Of Filth Announce New Album and Tour (Week in Review)

Fans will get their first taste of the album on July 5th when the first single is released. Dani Filth had this to say about the record, "The album is deeply infused with Victorian gothic horror and thus the title is a reflection of that. 'Cryptoriana' implies the Victorian's infatuation with the supernatural, the grave and the ghoulish. And the subtitle 'The Seductiveness Of Decay' further cements this attraction to death and the glittering lengthy process of self-annihilation."

The band revealed that they will be launching their first full tour of the UK and Ireland "in years". The trek kicks off on October 30th in Belfast at the Limelight and wraps on November 11th in Bristol at the Bierkeller. It includes a Halloween show in Dublin. Read more - here.