DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video (Week in Review)

The cut is the latest from Khaled's forthcoming studio effort Grateful, which will be released on June 23. "Wild Thoughts" blends a shuffling mid-tempo beat with Latin percussion and an abundance of slinky acoustic guitar lines.

From the start, Rihanna illustrates why the song is called "Wild Thoughts. "I don't know if you can take it/I know you wanna see me naked, naked she raps, The track was co-produced by the Nasty Beatmakers and includes a writing credit for Partynextdoor.

The album a star-studded affair, the double disc set features Beyonce, Jay Z, Drake, Justin Biber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Migos to name a few. Check out the "Wild Thoughts" video - here.