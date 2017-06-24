Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams (Week in Review)

The unusual mashup of the early 1980s classics was made by Nightmare Lyra and also includes samples from Anthrax's "Caught In A Mosh", Judas Priest's Painkiller" and Billy Idol's "White Wedding."

As of Sunday night (June 18th) the video had been streamed just under 606,000 times, just a few thousand away from the 'Number Of The Beast'. Nightmare Lyra explained where the inspiration came from: "Was playing some riffs on my Ukulele the other day and suddenly I realized The Trooper and Beat It were surprisingly similar. Then I decided I had to make this." Stream it - here.