YOB Return To Performing Following Emergency Surgery (Week in Review)
YOB Return To Performing Following Emergency Surgery was a Top 10 story on Monday: YOB will be playing three sold out shows at the Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn this week as they return to live action following guitarist/vocalist Mike Scheidt's emergency diverticulitis surgery earlier this year. The band was forced to postpone their tour dates back in February due to the Mike's medical condition which is described as "an inflammation of the digestive tract and is often life-threatening." The Brooklyn shows will be taking place this coming Friday (June 23rd) through Sunday (June 25th). The band will then head to Austin for a concert at Come and Take It Live on Monday. They have also announced two dates in August with SubRosa; the 16th in San Diego, Ca at Brick By Brick and the next night they will play the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Read more - here.
