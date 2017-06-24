Ariana Grande Emotional As She Concludes European Tour (Week in Review)

She said subsequent shows have been "healing and special," and gave thanks for her crew, band, backup dancers and others. "At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you've shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time," Grande wrote. "Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here."

Reflecting on the past few weeks made Grande emotional. Her efforts have already raised $12 million for victims of the Manchester bombings and their families.