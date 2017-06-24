Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

LCD Soundsystem Announce New Album 'American Dream' (Week in Review)

.
LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem Announce New Album 'American Dream' was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) It's the day LCD Soundsystem's fans have been anxiously waiting for, the announcement of new music. They have revealed that their fourth album, American Dream, will be released on September 1.

"American Dream" marks the studio return of the group, which took a hiatus in 2011. The album will be the band's first record since 2010's This Is Happening.

LCD Soundsystem will support the album with a tour of the UK and Europe before hitting the U.S. in October. Tickets go on sale June 21. See the tracklist for the new effort - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

