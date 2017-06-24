Zedd Announces North American Echo Tour (Week in Review)

The tour is schedule to begin on September 29th in Vancouver, BC at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center and concludes in Guadalajara, Mexico at Teatro Estudio Cavaret on November 4th.

Grey and Lophiile will join Zedd on tour as openers. Pre-sale tickets will be available June 21 at 12 pm EST, while general tickets go on sale June 23 at 10 am local time. See the dates - here.