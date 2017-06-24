|
Chris Cornell Posthumous 'The Promise' Video Released (Week in Review)
.
Chris Cornell Posthumous 'The Promise' Video Released was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Survival Pictures released the official video for Chris Cornell's song, "The Promise", on Tuesday, June 20th to mark World Refugee Day. The tune is the title track to the 2016 film of the same name directed by Terry George and starring Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon in a love triangle drama set against the 1914 Armenian genocide. "The Promise" was Cornell's last release prior to his passing in a Detroit hotel room on May 17 following a Soundgarden show in the city. Directed by Meiert Avis (Audioslave, U2) and Stefan Smith (Madonna, Sting), the clip mixes images of Cornell in the studio with refugees from around the world. "'The Promise' to me is mainly about paying homage to those we lost in the Armenian Genocide, but it's also about shining a light on more recent atrocities,' Cornell explained at the time of the song's release. "The same methods used in the Armenian Genocide were used to carry out crimes against humanity in Bosnia, Darfur, Rwanda and right now in Syria on multiple fronts, contributing to a massive global refugee crisis." Watch the video and read more - here.
"The Promise" was Cornell's last release prior to his passing in a Detroit hotel room on May 17 following a Soundgarden show in the city. Directed by Meiert Avis (Audioslave, U2) and Stefan Smith (Madonna, Sting), the clip mixes images of Cornell in the studio with refugees from around the world.
"'The Promise' to me is mainly about paying homage to those we lost in the Armenian Genocide, but it's also about shining a light on more recent atrocities,' Cornell explained at the time of the song's release. "The same methods used in the Armenian Genocide were used to carry out crimes against humanity in Bosnia, Darfur, Rwanda and right now in Syria on multiple fronts, contributing to a massive global refugee crisis." Watch the video and read more - here.
• Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack
• Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set
• Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Sunday Rain' Featuring Taylor On Vocals
• Chimaira Confirm Reunion Of 'Classic Lineup'
• Poison's Bret Michaels Appears In Next Sharknado Film
• Gene Simmons Withdraws 'Devil Horns' Trademark Application
• Radiohead Release 'Man of War' Music Video
• Arch Enemy Reveal More Details For New Album 'Will To Power'
• Soil And Saving Abel Announce Redneck Rebellion Tour
• The White Stripes 'Icky Thump' Expanded For 10th Anniversary
• Depeche Mode Go 360 Degrees For 'Going Backwards' Video
• The Who's Pete Townshend Helping Grenfell Tower Fire Victims
• Cage The Elephant Stream New Track 'Whole Wide World'
• Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video
• Singled Out: A Killer's Confession's Rebirth
• Miley Cyrus Kicks Off Summer With Bikini Photo
• Liam Payne's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online
• John Singleton Slams Tupac Biopoc
• Shania Twain Reveals Fears Of Working With Prince
• Daft Punk Track Covered By 15-Piece Orchestra
• Dierks Bentley Opens His Own Shows As Alter Ego
• Lorde's New Album Influenced By Frank Ocean
• Rihanna Recruits Kendrick Lamar For Diamond Ball
• SZA 'Drew Barrymore' Music Video Includes Surprise Cameo
• Haim Cover Shania Twain At Surprise Show
• ASAP Ferg Releases New Track 'Tango' Featuring Kanobby
• Kacey Musgraves Uses Psychic To Connect With Late Grandmother
• Rita Ora Reveals 'Your Song' Video Concept
• Chance the Rapper Using Sign Language Interpreters For Tour
• Snoop Dogg Pokes Fun At Young Rappers In New Video
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.