Gene Simmons Announces Tour Dates For Solo Band (Week in Review)

The Gene Simmons band will be kicking off their summer trek on August 4th in Funner, CA at the Harrah's Resort SoCal The Events Center and concluding on September 23rd and 24th at the Edmonton Expo in Edmonton, AB.

They will take a couple weeks off before they head to Japan for two dates including an appearance at this year's Loud Park Festival. They will be play dates in Buenos Aires, Monterrey and Mexico City before wrapping up their live dates with appearances at the Rhode Island Comic Con and the Austin Wizard World Con in November. See the dates - here.