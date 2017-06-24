Haim Stream Studio Version Of 'Little of Your Love' (Week in Review)

The group had previously debuted the song live during their performance on Saturday Night Live last month but have now released the studio version of the track.

Their new album, entitled "Something To Tell You", will be hitting stores on July 7th and they had previously released the two songs from the effort: "Right Now," and "Want You Back."

They will be returning to televison next Thursday, June 29th, when they are scheduled to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Listen to the studio version of "Little of Your Love" - here.