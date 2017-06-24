|
The Slants Humbled And Thrilled After Supreme Court Victory (Week in Review)
.
The Slants Humbled And Thrilled After Supreme Court Victory was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: The band The Slants are celebrating after the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's ruling that The Slants have the right to register their trademark. The victory ends the band's eight-year battle to trademark their name. The Slants' Simon Tam reacted with the following: "After an excruciating legal battle that has spanned nearly eight years, we're beyond humbled and thrilled to have won this case at the Supreme Court. This journey has always been much bigger than our band: it's been about the rights of all marginalized communities to determine what's best for ourselves. During the fight, we found the Trademark Office justifying the denial of rights to people based on their race, religion, sexual orientation, and political views, simply because they disagreed with the message of these groups. "To that end, they knowingly used false and misleading information, supported by questionable sources such as UrbanDictionary.com, while placing undue burdens on vulnerable communities and small business owners by forcing them into a lengthy, expensive, and biased appeals process. "The Supreme Court has vindicated First Amendment rights not only for our The Slants, but all Americans who are fighting against paternal government policies that ultimately lead to viewpoint discrimination." Read more - here.
The victory ends the band's eight-year battle to trademark their name. The Slants' Simon Tam reacted with the following: "After an excruciating legal battle that has spanned nearly eight years, we're beyond humbled and thrilled to have won this case at the Supreme Court.
This journey has always been much bigger than our band: it's been about the rights of all marginalized communities to determine what's best for ourselves. During the fight, we found the Trademark Office justifying the denial of rights to people based on their race, religion, sexual orientation, and political views, simply because they disagreed with the message of these groups.
"To that end, they knowingly used false and misleading information, supported by questionable sources such as UrbanDictionary.com, while placing undue burdens on vulnerable communities and small business owners by forcing them into a lengthy, expensive, and biased appeals process.
"The Supreme Court has vindicated First Amendment rights not only for our The Slants, but all Americans who are fighting against paternal government policies that ultimately lead to viewpoint discrimination." Read more - here.
• Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack
• Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set
• Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Sunday Rain' Featuring Taylor On Vocals
• Chimaira Confirm Reunion Of 'Classic Lineup'
• Poison's Bret Michaels Appears In Next Sharknado Film
• Gene Simmons Withdraws 'Devil Horns' Trademark Application
• Radiohead Release 'Man of War' Music Video
• Arch Enemy Reveal More Details For New Album 'Will To Power'
• Soil And Saving Abel Announce Redneck Rebellion Tour
• The White Stripes 'Icky Thump' Expanded For 10th Anniversary
• Depeche Mode Go 360 Degrees For 'Going Backwards' Video
• The Who's Pete Townshend Helping Grenfell Tower Fire Victims
• Cage The Elephant Stream New Track 'Whole Wide World'
• Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video
• Singled Out: A Killer's Confession's Rebirth
• Miley Cyrus Kicks Off Summer With Bikini Photo
• Liam Payne's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online
• John Singleton Slams Tupac Biopoc
• Shania Twain Reveals Fears Of Working With Prince
• Daft Punk Track Covered By 15-Piece Orchestra
• Dierks Bentley Opens His Own Shows As Alter Ego
• Lorde's New Album Influenced By Frank Ocean
• Rihanna Recruits Kendrick Lamar For Diamond Ball
• SZA 'Drew Barrymore' Music Video Includes Surprise Cameo
• Haim Cover Shania Twain At Surprise Show
• ASAP Ferg Releases New Track 'Tango' Featuring Kanobby
• Kacey Musgraves Uses Psychic To Connect With Late Grandmother
• Rita Ora Reveals 'Your Song' Video Concept
• Chance the Rapper Using Sign Language Interpreters For Tour
• Snoop Dogg Pokes Fun At Young Rappers In New Video
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.