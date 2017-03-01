Alien Knife Fight Announce Spring Tour

The tour is scheduled to get underway on March 24th at the Triple Nickle Tavern in Colorado Springs, CO and will conclude on April 15th at the Continental Club in Houston, TX.

The trek will include various stops across the states of Colorado, California, and Texas, as well single city shows in Utah, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Arizona.

Alien Knife Fight are launching the tour in support of their new "Some Girls" EP, which was released on January 1st.

AKF Tour Dates:

03/23 - Hoots Pub, Amarillo, TX

03/24 - Triple Nickle Tavern - Colorado Springs, CO

03/25 - 3 Kings - Denver, CO

03/26 - Hodis Half Note - Fort Collins, CO

03/28 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

03/29 - Neurolux - Boise, ID

03/31 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA

04/01 - Dante's - Portland, OR

04/04 - Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

04/05 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

04/06 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

04/07 - Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA

04/08 - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AR

04/13 - Three Links - Dallas, TX

04/14 - Antone's - Austin, TX

04/15 - Continental Club - Houston, TX (with Sam Pace, and Hilary York)

04/29 - Eeyore's Birthday Party, Pease Park - Austin, TX