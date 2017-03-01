Depeche Mode Announce North American Tour

The new U.S. and Canadian tour leg will be kicking off on August 23rd in Salt Lake City, UT at the USANA Amphitheatre and will conclude on October 22nd in Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place.

The veteran group's new album, their 14th studio effort, was produced by James Ford and it is schedule to hit stores on March 17th. As previously reported, they are also releasing a remix CD for the album's first single "Where's The Revolution," this Friday, March 3rd.

The band will be launching the world tour with a European leg this spring that is scheduled to begin on May 5th in Stockholm.

North American Tour Dates:

08/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

08/25 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

08/27 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/30 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/01 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

09/03 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

09/05 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

09/07 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center

09/09 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

09/11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

09/13 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/15 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

09/18 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

09/20 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheatre

09/22 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

09/24 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/27 - Phoenix, AZ - AK-Chin Pavilion

09/30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

10/02 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara County Bowl

10/06 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

10/08 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

10/10 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

10/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

10/14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

10/21 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena

10/23 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

10/25 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

10/27 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

European Tour Dates:

05/05 - Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena

05/07 - Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

05/09 - Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

05/12 - Nice, France Stade Charles-Ehrmann

05/14 - Ljubljana, Slovenia Dvorana Stožice

05/17 - Athens, Greece Terra Vibe Park

05/20 - Bratislava, Slovakia Štadión Pasienky

05/22 - Budapest, Hungary Groupama Aréna

05/24 - Prague, Czech Republic Eden Aréna

05/27 - Leipzig, Germany Festwiese

05/29 - Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

05/31 - Copenhagen, Denmark Telia Parken

06/03 - London, United Kingdom London Stadium

06/05 - Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadion

06/07 - Dresden, Germany Ostragehege

06/09 - Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

06/11 - Hannover, Germany HDI Arena

06/12 - Hannover, Germany HDI ArenaSecond show added!

06/18 - Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadion

06/20 - Frankfurt, Germany Commerzbank-Arena

06/22 - Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion

06/25 - Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico

06/27 - Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro

06/29 - Bologna, Italy Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

07/01 - Paris, FranceStade de France

07/04 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins-Arena

07/06 - Bilbao, Spain BBK Live Festival

07/08 - Lisbon, Portugal NOS Alive Festival

07/13 - St. Petersburg, Russia SKK

07/15 - Moscow, Russia Otkritie Arena

07/17 - Minsk, Belarus Minsk-Arena

07/19 - Kyiv, Ukraine Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex

07/21 - Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

07/23 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania Cluj Arena