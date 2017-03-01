Kanye West Shares New 17-Minute Song 'Bed Yeezy Season 5'

"Bed Yeezy Season 5" features The Dream and DJDS but doesn't include any of Yeezy's rapping. The sultry, expansive mid-paced track is percussion-free and features layered vocal harmonies, deep, atmospheric synth bass and strings. At about the 13-minute mark the song becomes wafty and experimental, as a wash of keyboard sounds flow together.

The track started out as a demo Kanye wrote 10 years ago for Chris Brown and the original was featured on the unofficial mixtape Lovetape: The Demos, reports The Fader.

"so much fun working on the soundtrack version of 'bed' for the #yeezy 5 show congrats kanye & crew big up -TheKingDream," Tweeted DJDS. Listen to "Bed Yeezy Season 5" here.