Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour

The band will be kicking off the spring trek on May 23rd at the Knitting Factory in Spokane, WA and will wrap the short road trip up in Lincoln, NE at the Pinewood Bowl on June 10th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, according to their Facebook page. The band announced the new tour dates on their official site, with the dates below a posting promoting the 2015 effort.

Modest Mouse U.S. Tour Dates:

05-23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

05-24 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

05-26 - Napa, CA - BottleRock

05-28 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater

05-30 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05-31 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

06-02 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

06-03 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

06-05 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell Room - the Complex

06-08 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

06-09 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

06-10 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl