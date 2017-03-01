Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour
03-01-2017
.
Modest Mouse

Modest Mouse have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring for a new U.S. tour, presumably in continued support of their 2015 release "Strangers To Ourselves".

The band will be kicking off the spring trek on May 23rd at the Knitting Factory in Spokane, WA and will wrap the short road trip up in Lincoln, NE at the Pinewood Bowl on June 10th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, according to their Facebook page. The band announced the new tour dates on their official site, with the dates below a posting promoting the 2015 effort.

Modest Mouse U.S. Tour Dates:
05-23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
05-24 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
05-26 - Napa, CA - BottleRock
05-28 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater
05-30 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05-31 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
06-02 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
06-03 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
06-05 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell Room - the Complex
06-08 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
06-09 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
06-10 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl

